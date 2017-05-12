Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Double tragedy: Four drown while their parents work

Double tragedy: Four drown while their parents work

Four children drowned in two separate incidents in Siem Reap and Mondulkiri provinces this week, according to local authorities, who blamed parental negligence.

Noem Sarat, district deputy chief in Siem Reap’s Puok district, said yesterday that Ki Sophan, 9, and her cousin, Thoeurn Sophany, 5, drowned in a pond about 50 metres behind their house while they were swimming on Wednesday afternoon.

“The children drowned after a heavy rain which made the pond full and deeper than usual,” Sarat said. “Because the parents were busy farming, they had not paid attention to the safety [of their children].”

In a similar case in Mondulkiri, two cousins drowned in a wastewater reservoir when they were left alone at home by their parents who went to work at a cashew plantation.

Krang Tes Commune Police Chief Yoem Ban said that Vichet Thida, 7, and Rith Nana, 8, were the daughters of ethnic Phnong farmers.

“This event happened because their parents made the drainage reservoir, but they did not make the cover for the reservoir for protection purposes,” Ban said.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

The ‘Granny Program’ giving access to life’s small joys

A group of grandmothers from an impoverished area of Stung Meanchey have a busier schedule than they ever imagined they would in their 80s and 90s.

Is this the end of Kampong Cham's iconic bamboo bridge?

For decades, Kampong Cham residents have been constructing a bamboo bridge each year when the Mekong becomes too shal

Phnom Penh eats: Chicken claws at The House of Lu

Delicious food and a special name brought huge fame to Jeung Mon Ptas Lu – “The House of Lu’s Chicken Claws” – restaurant in Phnom Penh.