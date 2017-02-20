Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Duo ‘cleared sanctuary’

Officials arrested two suspects for clearing forest land illegally in Mondulkiri’s Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday. Photo supplied
Officials arrested two suspects for clearing forest land illegally in Mondulkiri’s Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday. Photo supplied

Duo ‘cleared sanctuary’

Two men were charged and placed in pre-trial detention on Saturday for allegedly clearing nearly 2 hectares of forest within the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary, Mondulkiri provincial court spokesman Sou Sovichea said yesterday.

The two men – Peas Mith, 40, and Tul Nith, 20 – were caught in the act by rangers on Friday in Sre Preah commune, he added, with several others managing to escape at the scene.

The duo has been charged with “clearing forest for illegal possession” under Article 62 of the Environmental Protection and Resource Management Law, according to provincial environment department director Keo Sopheak.

“[Some men] cleared the forest and attempted to sell it, but patrolling rangers saw and arrested two of them. Several managed to escape,” he said.

Two chainsaws were confiscated along with machetes, hoes and a motorbike.Sopheak added that the men had covertly built four camps in the forest to facilitate clearing, which have since been dismantled by the authorities.

Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary, created in May 2016, covers 292,690 hectares across Mondulkiri and Kratie provinces.

There have been numerous allegations of illegal logging in the protected area. Last week, the environment department discovered 50 hectares of forest at the sanctuary that were allegedly cleared by Yun Saroum, director of Mondulkiri’s rural development department.

According to the environment department’s Sopheak, the case has been sent to court, but court spokesman Sou Sovichea said Saroum has not been charged, as environment experts and relevant authorities have yet to complete their investigations.

Contact author: Phak Seangly
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields. Established in September 2015, SM Waypoint now has seven drone pilots, two sales staff and two accountants. Though the company focuses mainly on agricultural projects, the potential uses of the drones are extremely varied, going from measuring exact land height for building drainage systems to finding the most suitable location for special economic zones (SEZs) or factories.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern