Cambodian workers pose for a photograph after they were arrested by Thai authorities on Friday for allegedly illegally working in the Kingdom of Thailand. Photo supplied
Cambodian workers pose for a photograph after they were arrested by Thai authorities on Friday for allegedly illegally working in the Kingdom of Thailand. Photo supplied

Eight deported from Thailand for working illegally

Eight Cambodian workers, aged 25 to 32, were deported from Thailand on Saturday after being detained for working there illegally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

In the statement, the ministry said the eight workers from Siem Reap were arrested on Thursday after authorities inspected their workplace, and found them without working documents. Their employer was also arrested for employing them illegally. The employer was released on bail.

On Saturday, the eight workers were sent to Mueang Chanthaburi prison, and their case was forwarded to the court. However, officials from both countries were able to negotiate their release before the men had to appear in court, and the men were sent back, said ministry spokesman Chum Sounry.

Meanwhile, Sounry said the 16 Cambodians arrested last week for alleged illegal logging had been provided a lawyer by the Cambodian Embassy in Thailand, though no other information regarding their case was available yesterday.

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
