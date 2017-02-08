Electricity usage-based plan to lower power rates

Cambodia's electricity regulator is set to roll out seven new plans designed to reduce electricity fees beginning in April and through 2020, with some fees dropping as low as 480 riel per kilowatt hour.

The Kingdom’s electricity prices are the highest in the region as the country’s power grid has long depended on electricity imports from neighbouring countries.

However, Victor Jona, spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said the schemes will benefit about 1.8 million households.

“We are targeting based on access to [the] national grid,” he said via email.

“There are 18 provinces connected out of 25.”

The reductions will be based on household monthly usage, Jona said.

For example, the rate for households that use less than 10 kilowatt hours per month will see their price drop to 480 riel per kilowatt hour from about 800 riel. Cambodians currently consuming less than 50 kilowatt hours per month will see their rate decrease from 850 riel to 610 riel per kilowatt hour.

Electricity Authority of Cambodia officials did not respond to requests for comment.