Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Equipment sale ordered to pay wages

Equipment sale ordered to pay wages

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has issued a warrant for the temporary seizure of Top World Garment Cambodia Ltd’s property in order to get the employer to appear and find a solution for workers still owed their December salaries.

The court order, filed on February 13 and obtained by The Post yesterday, came on the heels of several protests by the workers of Top World Garment Cambodia Ltd, located in Kandal’s Kien Svay district, and Kbal Koah Garment Co Ltd, based in neighbouring Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov district, which have the same owner and are both suspected of having gone bankrupt.

During one of several protests, workers temporarily blocked National Road 1 on January 30.

The court is temporarily seizing the factory building, office supplies, machinery and vehicles, according to the court document.

Ol Vanna, a representative for the workers, yesterday said that workers had protested many times to no avail.

“Now that the court decided to seize the factory’s property, we hope that we will get a solution,” she said. “We hope that the employer will appear.”

Khin Van, chief of administration for the factories, said there’s now a new owner, and he is now working to find a resolution for the payment of the workers.

Contact author: Sen David
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields. Established in September 2015, SM Waypoint now has seven drone pilots, two sales staff and two accountants. Though the company focuses mainly on agricultural projects, the potential uses of the drones are extremely varied, going from measuring exact land height for building drainage systems to finding the most suitable location for special economic zones (SEZs) or factories.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern