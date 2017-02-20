Equipment sale ordered to pay wages

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has issued a warrant for the temporary seizure of Top World Garment Cambodia Ltd’s property in order to get the employer to appear and find a solution for workers still owed their December salaries.

The court order, filed on February 13 and obtained by The Post yesterday, came on the heels of several protests by the workers of Top World Garment Cambodia Ltd, located in Kandal’s Kien Svay district, and Kbal Koah Garment Co Ltd, based in neighbouring Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov district, which have the same owner and are both suspected of having gone bankrupt.

During one of several protests, workers temporarily blocked National Road 1 on January 30.

The court is temporarily seizing the factory building, office supplies, machinery and vehicles, according to the court document.

Ol Vanna, a representative for the workers, yesterday said that workers had protested many times to no avail.

“Now that the court decided to seize the factory’s property, we hope that we will get a solution,” she said. “We hope that the employer will appear.”

Khin Van, chief of administration for the factories, said there’s now a new owner, and he is now working to find a resolution for the payment of the workers.