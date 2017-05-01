Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - EU sends experts to assess environment

NEC spokesman Hang Puthea (centre) on Saturday announces to the media that over 9.4 million ballots will be printed for June’s commune elections. Photo supplied
NEC spokesman Hang Puthea (centre) on Saturday announces to the media that over 9.4 million ballots will be printed for June’s commune elections. Photo supplied

EU sends experts to assess environment

The EU has deployed an election expert mission (EEM) to Cambodia to assess the electoral environment for June’s commune elections.

The team, consisting of three experts, arrived on April 25 and will be staying until after the elections, EU Ambassador to Cambodia George Edgar said in an email yesterday.

“Their role is to make an assessment of the electoral environment and process for internal use by the EU and its Member States, and to provide recommendations that will be passed to the [National Election Committee] and the Cambodian authorities,” he wrote, adding that the EEM will not deliver any public statements.

In a press release on Friday, the NEC said Edgar and his delegation met with the committee’s secretary-general, Tep Nytha, on April 27 to present the EEM, led by Stavros Petropoulos, international relations officer of the European External Action Service in Cambodia.

In response to an EU request, the NEC has assigned the director of its communications department, Khorn Keo Mono, to assist the EEM, the press release says.

NEC spokesman Hang Puthea yesterday said that over 9.4 million ballots will be printed for the commune elections, which are expected to see around 7.8 million people cast a vote.

He defended the extra ballots as “reasonable”, since about 50 reserve ballots will be allocated to each polling station. The printing is expected to cost $2 million.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.