Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Ex-cop tied to ex-judge sentenced

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Disgraced former Phnom Penh court president Ang Maltey. Heng Chivoan

Ex-cop tied to ex-judge sentenced

Former police officer turned drug dealer Thav Thavy, who was granted bail by disgraced judge Ang Maltey in exchange for an Audi SUV, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

However, despite the suspect being rearrested in 2015, after Maltey’s downfall, it appears he was released again, as yesterday’s verdict was delivered with the former officer tried in absentia.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Y Rin yesterday confirmed the 20-year sentence and $10,000 fine handed down to the 35-year-old, who was charged with selling four grams of methamphetamine to a waitress, who later tried to sell it to an undercover police officer.

He would not give further details on the case, which became tied up in saga of Maltey, who was ousted from his position in 2015 amid allegations of taking a bribe to free suspects in a separate case.

Though evidence presented at Maltey’s trial suggested he took Thavy’s car in exchange for letting the felon go, the former judge’s embezzlement charge was downgraded to “unlawful exploitation”.

Maltey was released from jail last week, after serving half of a two-year term.

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern