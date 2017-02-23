Ex-cop tied to ex-judge sentenced

Former police officer turned drug dealer Thav Thavy, who was granted bail by disgraced judge Ang Maltey in exchange for an Audi SUV, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

However, despite the suspect being rearrested in 2015, after Maltey’s downfall, it appears he was released again, as yesterday’s verdict was delivered with the former officer tried in absentia.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Y Rin yesterday confirmed the 20-year sentence and $10,000 fine handed down to the 35-year-old, who was charged with selling four grams of methamphetamine to a waitress, who later tried to sell it to an undercover police officer.

He would not give further details on the case, which became tied up in saga of Maltey, who was ousted from his position in 2015 amid allegations of taking a bribe to free suspects in a separate case.

Though evidence presented at Maltey’s trial suggested he took Thavy’s car in exchange for letting the felon go, the former judge’s embezzlement charge was downgraded to “unlawful exploitation”.

Maltey was released from jail last week, after serving half of a two-year term.