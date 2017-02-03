Extradition pact inked with Russia

Cambodia and Russia on Wednesday inked an extradition treaty, almost two years after both countries began working toward the deal.

The pact was signed by Cambodian Justice Minister Ang Vong Vathana and Russian Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov, according to a brief statement from Russia’s Ministry of Justice.

“The agreement is aimed at forming the legal framework of the Russian-Cambodian co-operation in the field of extradition,” the statement reads.

Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Chum Sounry confirmed both ministries had signed the agreement, but was unable to provide additional information.

Numerous officials at the Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice declined to comment or were unable to provide information, while the Russian Embassy’s Anton Kessel said officials there had no information beyond what’s in the statement.

In 2015, both countries began work on the treaty following the deportation of fugitive tycoon Sergei Polonsky that same year.

Two years prior, Russia had charged Polonsky with embezzlement after it was alleged he had cheated 80 investors in large Moscow developments with about $173 million.