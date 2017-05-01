Factory boiler blast injures two in Sihanoukville

Yet another factory boiler explosion, the third in less than two months, left two men seriously injured on Thursday at a roofing factory in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone in Prey Nob district, according to police yesterday.

Bit Traing Commune Police Chief Keo Savuth said the injured workers were sent to a private clinic before being referred to the Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh. Savuth said his men were barred from entering the factory.

“It’s the special economic zone, they don’t allow us to see,” he said, adding that no arrests were made as compensation had been paid by the factory and that the case was sent to the district level.

District Police Chief Hing Chan Rith said since compensation had been paid the case has been closed. Neither Savuth nor Rith were able to name the factory yesterday, and representatives from the SEZ could not be reached.

For Moeun Tola, head of labour advocacy group Central, the closing of the case without an investigation was problematic, as any potential negligence could be prosecuted.