Factory deposit to be dished out to workers

The Kandal Provincial Court yesterday allowed for the disbursement of a $160,000 deposit made by GHI Garment factory to about 200 workers who requested they be paid termination compensation. Judge Nguon Vuthy yesterday ruled that the deposit – submitted by GHI to lift a freeze on its assets – could be used to pay the workers, said court administrative chief So Sarin.

“I don’t know how long it will take for workers to get that money. We need to follow the procedure,” he said. The ruling comes five months after the Arbitration Council released a non-binding decision asking the factory to pay its 196 workers back wages.

Heng Bon, a lawyer for labour rights group Solidarity Center, said she will assist the workers in filing requests for compensation, calling yesterday’s verdict a victory for workers.

“I am very happy for the workers. They can get the money legally very soon,” she said.