Factory workers protest seeking funds’ release

Around 80 garment workers protested outside the Kandal Provincial Court yesterday, asking it to release money deposited by the GHI garment factory to clear their back wages.

The workers congregated outside the court asking court officials to abide by an Arbitration Council ruling released in August, which ruled the company should provide termination compensation to the 196 workers.

The Kandal court proceeded to put a freeze on GHI’s assets but said it would be lifted if the firm submitted a $160,000 deposit to the court to be paid to the workers.

Court administrative chief So Sarin said the court had received the money from GHI and that it would rule on lifting the freeze and releasing it soon.

“The garment workers keep coming here to force us to do it soon,” he said. “I think the court will release a verdict on January 25, but I am not sure.”

Moun Samphorth, who has worked at the factory for four years, said she had not been paid since last June and was owed close to $1,400.

“It is a very long time we have not got our salary. We will go to Hun Sen’s house if we do not get the salary,” she said. After submitting the deposit, GHI started clearing the factory of its assets, which has worried workers, said Solidarity Center’s Sok Phany.

“We urge the court to give the same result as what the Arbitrary Council stated,” she said, adding that such a decision would allay the workers’ concerns.