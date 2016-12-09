A man arrested in Preah Sihanouk yesterday, after the brutal murder of his young daughter. Photo supplied.

Father held in 3-year-old girl’s killing

A man was taken into custody in Preah Sihanouk province on Wednesday night after he allegedly hacked his 3-year-old daughter to death with a cleaver following a fight with his wife.

Chiv Ratha, 25, was allegedly drunk and on drugs when he started fighting with his wife Chin Samady in Prey Nop district’s Veal Rinh commune, according to Oung Vuthy, the commune’s police chief, with the wife fleeing to inform authorities.

Vuthy said that Ratha then struck his daughter on the head with a meat cleaver, killing her, before chasing after his wife and slashing the hand of 17-year-old bystander Mean Hout. “The military police in Prey Nop were patrolling along the road and arrested him,” Vuthy said.

The suspect’s wife claimed that he had been drinking and smoking methamphetamine before the attack, but district military police deputy commander Som Vanna said Ratha’s drug test had come up clean. Vanna said the suspect was still being questioned but would soon be charged.

“He will be charged with murder tomorrow,” he said.