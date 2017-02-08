Few clues as apparent abduction baffles cops

Stung Treng’s Thala Barivat district police yesterday were still trying to piece together a case involving a 10-year-old girl who was found unconscious earlier this month with her hands and feet bound and mouth gagged.

Thala Barivat district police chief Sem Sitha said police still had no “clue” about the suspects or their motives, but the case was still under investigation. “I am leading this work, [and I’m] hoping to have results soon,” he said.

A district police officer, who requested anonymity, said the girl was found by her uncle on February 3. The girl’s father had left 15 minutes before the girl was found.

The girl initially claimed there were five suspects involved, but police believe there was just one because no footprints were found on the muddy ground, the officer said.

Police suspect the girl was given drugs, but it was not an attempted kidnapping case and the girl wasn’t hurt.

“When the parents brought [the girl] to file the complaint, she could not even remember who her parents were,” he said. “However, a few hours later, she was able to recognise them.”