Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Fifteen arrested over wild wedding brawl

Fifteen arrested over wild wedding brawl

Five people were injured and more than a dozen arrested after a brawl erupted between a bride and groom’s wedding parties as they celebrated in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Monday night. According to district police chief Yim Saran, 15 people had been taken into custody for questioning.

“[The five people] sustained minor injuries on their hands, legs, and heads, resulting from the use of belts,” he said. “We have arrested 15 people to find out who was involved.

Those who were not involved will be released.” While Saran said police could not be certain which side of the aisle started the fight, Im Kak, Samrong Krom commune police chief, insisted the fight had been started by the groom’s guests.

“The groom’s side caused the fighting and injured the bride’s side,” he said, speculating that alcohol might have played a large role. “The wedding was problematic.”

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".