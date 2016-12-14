Fifteen arrested over wild wedding brawl

Five people were injured and more than a dozen arrested after a brawl erupted between a bride and groom’s wedding parties as they celebrated in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Monday night. According to district police chief Yim Saran, 15 people had been taken into custody for questioning.

“[The five people] sustained minor injuries on their hands, legs, and heads, resulting from the use of belts,” he said. “We have arrested 15 people to find out who was involved.

Those who were not involved will be released.” While Saran said police could not be certain which side of the aisle started the fight, Im Kak, Samrong Krom commune police chief, insisted the fight had been started by the groom’s guests.

“The groom’s side caused the fighting and injured the bride’s side,” he said, speculating that alcohol might have played a large role. “The wedding was problematic.”