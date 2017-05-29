Search form

Piseth Chhay, a Cambodian-American Uber driver, who is seen in an undated photo posted on Facebook has been missing since May 14. Facebook
Figure in US missing person case may be in Kingdom

Investigators in the case of a Cambodian man who went missing in the US believe that a person of interest in the case – a fellow Cambodian – has escaped to the Kingdom.

Piseth Chhay, who went to the US as a refugee, has been missing since May 14. His car was found stripped of its parts in a San Francisco neighbourhood. San Francisco police have identified Cambodian and family friend Bob Tang as a “person of interest” in the case, according to local ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

The outlet reported that Tang was called in for questioning by the police but did not show up. On May 25, investigators found his car in a San Francisco airport parking garage, and, according to reports, now have reason to believe he fled to Cambodia.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Khieu Sopheak said he was not aware of the case. In an interview with KGO-TV, Chhay’s wife, Rattana Kim, pleaded for his safe return.

“His son is waiting for him for God’s sake. His family is waiting for him. All I want, him to come back,” she said. “He loves his family way too much to leave without telling us where he’s going or not even a phone call.”

