Filings called for in Ao An case

The case against alleged former Khmer Rouge secretary Ao An appears to be one step closer to resolution, after the court on Friday issued a three-month deadline for the prosecution to make their case for indictment, though its future remains uncertain.

In a confidential document, the co-investigating judges had requested legal opinions from the defence teams for An – as well as the other suspects in government-opposed cases 003 and 004, Yim Tith and Meas Muth – on the possibility of putting a “permanent stay on proceedings” from June 30.

An, allegedly secretary of the Central Zone, is charged with genocide and crimes against humanity. The investigation into An was closed and severed into Case 004/02 in December. Now the prosecution has until August 19 to submit its reasons for why he should face trial.

A closing order – which would either indict him or dismiss the charges – was initially anticipated for June, but after the August deadline, An’s lawyers will be given “adequate time to respond” before the co-investigating judges issue the closing order.