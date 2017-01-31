Final test for voter roll gripes

The Constitutional Council yesterday began the last step in the process of reviewing complaints of foreign nationals registering on the recently compiled voter list, a process that began just days after the National Election Committee cleared almost all the names it had reviewed.

The council as of yesterday had received 62 complaints each covering multiple individuals, with Council spokesman Ut Chhorn saying the first two of the complaints, coincidentally involving 62 names, had been reviewed yesterday and were cleared to remain on the list.

“In the law, it is not our duty or responsibility to the check the legality and provisions of identity cards given,” he said of the council, which adjudicates on constitutional matters and interpretation of laws. “We just check if they have been registered in accordance with the law.”

CNRP official Meng Sopheary said she was still hopeful the council would look at the legality of ID cards issued by the government, saying the party had filed about 30 complaints to the council so far.

On Sunday, the NEC revised the number of complaints it had reviewed to 173 suits, up from 142, covering a total 2,479 names. It added it had cleared 2,441 of them.