Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Fire and ice: Drug stash destroyed in Stung Treng

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Photo supplied

Fire and ice: Drug stash destroyed in Stung Treng

Anti-drug police officials yesterday burned more than 40 kilograms of confiscated drugs in Stung Treng province, including methamphetamine and heroin.

The drugs were confiscated by police officials across four provinces: Stung Treng, Kratie, Mondulkiri and Ratanakkiri. Nearly all of the contraband was powdered methamphetamine, with small amounts of crystal meth and heroin.

“The 42 kilograms of drugs was intercepted and seized from criminals and burned this morning. Thirty-seven kilograms were from the Stung Treng provincial joint authority forces,” said Cheam Phanit, head of the Stung Treng Anti-Drug Department.

Phanit said the drugs were valued at around $2 million, according to the National Authority for Combating Drugs, as well as the Justice Ministry.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a