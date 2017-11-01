Fire and ice: Drug stash destroyed in Stung Treng

Anti-drug police officials yesterday burned more than 40 kilograms of confiscated drugs in Stung Treng province, including methamphetamine and heroin.

The drugs were confiscated by police officials across four provinces: Stung Treng, Kratie, Mondulkiri and Ratanakkiri. Nearly all of the contraband was powdered methamphetamine, with small amounts of crystal meth and heroin.

“The 42 kilograms of drugs was intercepted and seized from criminals and burned this morning. Thirty-seven kilograms were from the Stung Treng provincial joint authority forces,” said Cheam Phanit, head of the Stung Treng Anti-Drug Department.

Phanit said the drugs were valued at around $2 million, according to the National Authority for Combating Drugs, as well as the Justice Ministry.