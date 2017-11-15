Firefighters attempt to extinguish a large fire yesterday morning at a garment factory in Phnom Penh's Vattanac Industrial Park. Fresh News

Fire destroys factory in the capital

A large fire “completely destroyed” a garment factory in the capital’s Vattanac Industrial Park yesterday morning, causing $5 million in damages and leaving thousands of employees without a job, officials said.

The fire, in Por Sen Chey district, caused $5 million in damages, but no one was injured, said Ou Ratana, Ministry of Labour official in charge of inspections. Ratana said he will call representatives, workers and the employer to meet in the next few days.

Deputy Chief of the Phnom Penh Fire Department Kong Tho said 30 trucks were used to extinguish the blaze.

“We tried our best but could not save the building,” Tho said.

Sen Sarith, a representative of the garment workers, said more than 2,000 people work in the building.

“I ask the employer and other relevant authorities to solve this problem,” Sarith said. “Don’t reduce the number of workers.”

Local media quoted district Police Chief Yim Sarann saying that the fire was likely caused by a welder in the building.

The Phnom Penh Fire Department has responded to 76 blazes so far this year, resulting in seven deaths, officials said.