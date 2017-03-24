Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Fireworks explosion kills woman

Fireworks explosion kills woman

A woman packing explosives into homemade fireworks died in a blast in the house she and her husband ran as a pyrotechnics shop on Wednesday.

At the funeral of 67-year-old victim Ek Ny yesterday in Kampong Chhnang province’s Rolea Ba’ier district, her husband Pun Thoeun explained that his wife was putting explosive materials into paper tubes when the incident happened.

“I was not nearby when the explosion happened, but I ran to the explosion site and saw that my wife was outside the house with her bloody body. I rushed and embraced her, but she had died already,” he said.

Thoeun added that he buys the materials, such as sulphur and gunpowder, along National Road 3 in Kampong Speu province.

Rolea Ba’ier district police chief Toem Chanthy said an inspection revealed the victim’s home to be a fireworks store, but the cause of the explosion remains uncertain.

“I concluded that she made the fireworks with the wrong technique and the preparation of fireworks was careless. It is the dry season and it is very hot … the explosion might be caused by improper packing,” he said.

Contact author: Kim Sarom
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

How ACLEDA Bank is expanding its services through smartphones

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.