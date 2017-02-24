In first, NA offers health insurance to lawmakers

A private insurance company, People and Partners Insurance PLC, will be providing health insurance services to members of parliament going forward, National Assembly Secretary General Leng Peng Long said yesterday.

Peng Long confirmed that he had signed the contract on Tuesday on behalf of the assembly, with the permission of National Assembly President Heng Samrin.

According to Peng Long, the costs of health services were previously borne by the parliament, and this marks the first time the health services of lawmakers are insured by an external company.

He added that the contract would last a year, following which the assembly would review the insurance policies and decide if the contract will be renewed.

“This will help save money and is good for health, because there are many old members [of parliament] who would require treatment … who always go for health checkups and go abroad, which require large amounts of money,” Peng Long said.

San Chey, the executive director for good governance watchdog ANSA Cambodia, noted that “health insurance is a requirement for anyone, whether they are in civil service … or common people” “This move could possibly save money,” he added.

However, he also noted that any government contracts, including health insurance, should be sourced competitively.

Jovina Chua