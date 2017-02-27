Vendors block the Poipet International Border Checkpoint by dumping nearly 1,000 kilograms of fish in the street in protest against a Thai tariff increase. Photo supplied

Fish sellers get brief reprieve on Thai tariff

Cambodian fish vendors selling their wares across the Poipet International Border Checkpoint will have a respite from the higher import tariffs recently imposed by Thai officials, Poipet’s governor announced on Friday.

Over 100 fish vendors protested last week after Thai customs officials nearly quadrupled the tariff for fish imports. But following cross-border negotiations, the Thai authorities agreed to maintain the original price until February 28, said Poipet Governor Ngour Meng Chhroun.

Negotiations will continue as the governor aims to secure an increase less damaging to local vendors.

“The vendors can export fish to Thailand at the old price until February 28, and after that, the Thai side will inform us about the new price of imports,” Chhroun said, calling on the vendors to cease their protests.

Sem Sim, a fish vendor in Poipet, confirmed that the vendors had agreed to stop the protests temporarily, but said they would not accept a tariff increase as high as the previous one.

Thai media reports suggested the increase was made because local businesspeople were concerned Cambodian fish were dominating the market and driving down prices.