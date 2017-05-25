Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Fishermen file appeal in Thailand trafficking

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Migrant workers repair a net on a Thai fishing boat. Four Cambodians who claim they were forced to work in slave-like conditions on a Thai boat have appealed a court decision throwing out their case. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP

Fishermen file appeal in Thailand trafficking

Cambodian plaintiffs in a Thai trafficking case lodged an appeal against a provincial court’s judgment dismissing all charges against the suspects accused of tricking them into slave-like working conditions.

The four Cambodians were rescued last year and claimed they had been forced to work up to 22 hours a day. The judgment throwing out their complaint ruled that the plaintiffs must have known they were going to work on a fishing boat and that the alleged hours were physically impossible.

According to a summary of the appeal, provided by the Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF) in Thailand yesterday, the plaintiffs were tricked into going onto the boat.

“All of the plaintiffs wanted to flee,” according to the summary from HRDF, which is providing legal support to the plaintiffs.

“One tried to escape with the boat that occasionally came to pick up the harvested fish. He did, but was caught [and brought] back to the same boat.”

UN Action for Cooperation against Trafficking in Persons Regional Manager Kaori Kawarabayashi said in an email that a 2013 ILO survey of 600 fishermen found that about 9 percent “of Cambodians interviewed were in situations of forced labour”.

He argued Cambodia had to “target the actors primarily benefitting from people’s exploitation” and reduce costs for recruitment, noting “high fees often lead to debt that may become a coercive means compelling people to remain in highly exploitative environments”.

Contact author: Leonie Kijewski
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

Phnom Penh eats: Ptas Nak Battambang

As the name suggests, Ptsa Nak Battambang – which in English means Battambang's house – is the right place for those who want to try some of the province's typical dishes in Phnom Penh.

CNRP funding vow a ‘problem’ for us: Banh

Defence Minister Tea Banh yesterday said the popular appeal of the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s pledge to substantially boost commune budgets p

Opposition surrogate Kong Korm speaks to supporters at a campaign event on Monday in Prey Veng province in front a CNRP banner bearing the face of ex-party leader Sam Rainsy. Facebook

NEC rejects Rainsy advertisement

The National Election Committee has rejected an opposition campaign advertisement from airing on a state-owned television station because it featur