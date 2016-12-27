Search form

Some of the hundreds of pills seized by police during raids in Preah Sihanouk on Saturday, which led to the arrest of five foreigners. Photo supplied
Five foreigners busted in Sihanoukville raids

Five foreigners were arrested for allegedly producing and trafficking drugs during police raids at two locations in Sihanoukville on Saturday.

Police seized hundreds of pills – including MDMA – several hundred grams of powder and tools believed to be used in drug production, deputy provincial police chief Sun Sophat said.

Authorities conducted the first raid in Sihanoukville’s Commune 2, arresting two men and one woman, identified as Ukrainian national Volodymyr Melnyk, 27, Czech national Lenka Vlkova, 26, and Finnish national Hannah Sirkia, 28, respectively. The second operation was carried out in Commune 4, and led to the arrests of American national Mikhail Grafman, 52, and Russian national Elmira Mukhametianova, 30.

According to deputy chief Sophat, both places were rented by Grafman.

Most of the pills were identified as MDMA, also known as Ecstasy. Sophat said the drugs were being delivered to different islands off of Cambodia.

“We have investigated the case for about 10 days with the help of hints from citizens. The result [of a test] of the pills is MDMA. But [the identification] of some other substances cannot be confirmed until [we receive] the lab result,” he said.

As of yesterday afternoon, the five suspects were still awaiting questioning, as no interpreters were available. According to Sophat, they will be facing charges of drug production and trafficking.

