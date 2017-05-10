Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - ‘Flopper’ misses court date

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Immigration officer Chhean Pisith lies on the ground in front of a vehicle owned by Mang Puthy in Poipet town in December. Photo supplied

‘Flopper’ misses court date

Disgraced Poipet immigration officer Chhean Pisith failed to appear before a Banteay Meanchey court by a May 8 deadline for questioning in relation to his alleged shooting of a colleague early last month.

The victim, Sem Makara, called for an arrest warrant to be issued for the official, who late last year was widely mocked for pretending to be hit by a local union leader’s apparently stationary car.

After allegedly shooting the Poipet border checkpoint administrator in the shoulder on April 9, Pisith was fired from the Interior Ministry and had until May 8 to appear before court for questioning.

Ministry officials over the course of the past month have said his whereabouts are unknown and that he is believed to have fled the country.

Following his absence, court spokesman Sok Keobandith did not respond to questions about whether an arrest warrant would be issued. However, last month he told The Post that a “red-handed” crime did not require a warrant and the prosecutor could order officials to arrest the suspect.

Pisith allegedly shot Makara after he intervened in a personal dispute between two other colleagues. When Pisith got involved, an argument ensued, leading Pisith to pull out a pistol.

The victim appeared before court yesterday, saying he relayed the events of the incident to the prosecutor.

“Honestly, we want him to be arrested immediately. But what can we do if we don’t see him? But I am the victim, and I let the court do its work,” he said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak could not be reached yesterday.

Contact author: Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

The ‘Granny Program’ giving access to life’s small joys

A group of grandmothers from an impoverished area of Stung Meanchey have a busier schedule than they ever imagined they would in their 80s and 90s.

Is this the end of Kampong Cham's iconic bamboo bridge?

For decades, Kampong Cham residents have been constructing a bamboo bridge each year when the Mekong becomes too shal

Phnom Penh eats: Chicken claws at The House of Lu

Delicious food and a special name brought huge fame to Jeung Mon Ptas Lu – “The House of Lu’s Chicken Claws” – restaurant in Phnom Penh.