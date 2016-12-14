Foreign nationals found dead in separate cases

A South Korean national identified by police as Lee Kyou Sung, 66, was found floating in the Mekong River in Kandal’s Kien Svay district on Monday. District police chief Pat Sam Et said he is treating Sung’s death as a murder, adding that family members said Sung had been missing for a week.

Sam Et noted that relatives said Sung had undergone heart surgery three years ago but was ruling out a heart attack for the time being as he felt it would be unusual for an “elderly” cardiac patient to venture out by himself without informing family members.

Meanwhile in Preah Sihanouk town, an as-yet-unidentified foreign national was found dead on the beach in front of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Hall. Provincial police chief Chuon Narin said he had launched an investigation and is also treating the man’s death as a murder.