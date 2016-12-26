Former anti-Sokha allies duke it out on Facebook

The saga surrounding Thy Sovantha took another twist over the weekend as the social media personality pledged to launch legal action against two former allies, including Srey Chamroeun, a student with whom she led a bitter campaign against opposition leader Kem Sokha.

Chamroeun, meanwhile, appeared to take responsibility for the recent leak of private text messages purportedly showing Sovantha colluding with Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manith, head of the Defence Ministry’s intelligence unit, to attack the opposition.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sovantha, a former opposition supporter turned ruling party favourite, said she had broken ties with Chamroeun and Phe Sovannarith, a CPP activist, and would seek their arrest for “insults” and releasing private documents.

“I will not be responsible for what they say, and I am not connected with them anymore,” she wrote.

In a response, Chamroeun claimed Sovantha had a baby that she wouldn’t acknowledge, while claiming he had released private documents about her.

“Sovantha has a strong grandfather behind her, and I will show proof, gradually, until the end,” he wrote in a post which also included screen shots of the chats allegedly between the 21-year-old and premier, which initially surfaced on Sovannarith’s Facebook account.

He also cryptically apologised for “what I did before”.

Both Sovantha and Chamrouen been unreachable since their campaign’s alleged links to the ruling family surfaced last month.