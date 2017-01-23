Former cop busted for drugs

A former commune police chief was arrested for alleged drug use in Kampot province a day after he was officially fired from his position, though accounts differed on the date of his removal.

Leuk Socheat, former Russey Srok Kaang Lech commune police chief in Kampong Trach district, was arrested on Saturday along with four other suspects, according to deputy provincial police chief In Chiva.

“[Socheat] was involved with drug delivery and use. He will be sent to court on Monday,” Chiva said.

According to a letter from Interior Minister Sar Kheng on January 20, payment for the officer will be stopped in March.

However, commune chief Thai Sarik said Socheat, 36, was removed from his position years ago. This was confirmed by another provincial deputy police chief, who asked not to be named, and who said Socheat was fired a few years prior.

But Minh Sokheng, deputy police chief in charge of accounting, said Socheat will still receive his salary until March. “I just follow the order of the ministry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mao Chanmakturith, provincial police chief, maintained a request to fire Socheat was only filed about two or three months ago.

“He wasn’t deposed a few years ago. [Socheat] did not come to work [for a few months]. We had a meeting with the discipline committee and deleted his name from the police register,” he said. “Who said he was absent two or three years?”