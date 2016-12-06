Four capital districts to join new trash scheme

Four capital districts are slated to agree to a new rubbish-collecting schedule with city contractor Cintri on Wednesday, according to the director of Phnom Penh waste disposal management, Mao Kolmardy.

Kolmardy said Dangkor, Ch-bar Ampov, Chroy Changvar and Prek Pnov districts will join the city’s eight others under the agreement with the garbage collection firm detailing when trash will be collected and new punishments for improper waste disposal.

Every commune will also task two agents with both educating the people on proper waste disposal and monitoring the performance of the garbage collectors.

“The two agents, which we will assign to each commune, will play a role in monitoring the agreement. They will check whether or not the Cintri employee comes to pick up the waste as we agreed on,” he said.

“They will also monitor whether people put out their rubbish on time and whether they throw the rubbish everywhere, and if so, the agent will implement a punishment,” Kolmardy added.

He said that, so far, the city has not begun fining violators, but once people are up to speed on the new rules for waste disposal, fines will follow.

“In the future, we will do as the sub-decree says. The officers will educate and punish them at the same time. They are the officers of the commune. We are preparing a mechanism for them to implement punishment.”