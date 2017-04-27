Destruction caused by the storm in Oddar Meanchey yesterday. Photo supplied

Four killed, three hurt as a result of storms

Four were killed by lightning strikes and three were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed as storms battered five provinces – Svay Rieng, Kampong Chhnang, Kandal, Battambang and Oddar Meanchey – on Tuesday.

According to Keo Vy, spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management, two victims were killed by lightning strikes in rice fields in separate incidents, one victim was struck while bathing and another was killed while fishing.

On the same day, three people sustained serious injuries after their roof caved in on them.

Two horses die after a lightning storm in Kampong Chham province. Photo supplied

“[This year], lightning has claimed 14 lives and [killed] 14 cattle, injured 15 people . . . while the rain and storms killed two people, injured 16 people and damaged 1,128 houses,” Vy said.

Officials from the committee are working with local authorities to repair damaged houses and offer food assistance to the victims, he said.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology’s weather forecast, the rainstorms and lightning will continue until the first week of May.