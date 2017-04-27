Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Four killed, three hurt as a result of storms

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Destruction caused by the storm in Oddar Meanchey yesterday. Photo supplied

Four killed, three hurt as a result of storms

Four were killed by lightning strikes and three were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed as storms battered five provinces – Svay Rieng, Kampong Chhnang, Kandal, Battambang and Oddar Meanchey – on Tuesday.

According to Keo Vy, spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management, two victims were killed by lightning strikes in rice fields in separate incidents, one victim was struck while bathing and another was killed while fishing.

On the same day, three people sustained serious injuries after their roof caved in on them.

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Two horses die after a lightning storm in Kampong Chham province. Photo supplied

“[This year], lightning has claimed 14 lives and [killed] 14 cattle, injured 15 people . . . while the rain and storms killed two people, injured 16 people and damaged 1,128 houses,” Vy said.

Officials from the committee are working with local authorities to repair damaged houses and offer food assistance to the victims, he said.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology’s weather forecast, the rainstorms and lightning will continue until the first week of May.

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Destruction caused by the storm in Oddar Meanchey yesterday. Photo supplied

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.