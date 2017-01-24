Search form

Four Vietnamese fishermen were arrested for illegal fishing in Pursat province last week. Photo supplied.

Four men imprisoned over illegal fishing

Four men were detained at the Pursat Provincial Prison yesterday morning on charges of illegal fishing, according to fisheries officers.

Pin Vuthy, Kampong Luong Fisheries Administration chief, identified the suspects as Nguyen Yanglu, 37, Nguyen Yangyong, 31, Vin Yangloum, 29, and Vin Yanglea, 22, who live in Kampong Thkol village, in Krakor’s Ansa Chambok commune.

They were arrested on Friday after allegedly being caught with illegal fishing devices on the Tonle Sap river.

He added that authorities seized three motorboats and three fishing nets of 650 metres each, three electric fishing devices and 53 kilograms of fish. The maximum legal length for fishing nets is 50 meters.

According to Vuthy, the suspects had been fined and educated many times about the law, and had thumbprinted an agreement not to engage in illegal fishing.

The authorities filed a complaint against them on Saturday, Vuthy said. He added that according to the allegation, the suspects could face three to five years imprisonment and fines from 1 million to 10 million riel ($250 to $2,500).

