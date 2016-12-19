Garment "thieves" arrested

A man believed to have masterminded the robbery of the garment truck he was driving some two weeks ago in Kampong Speu's Chbar Mon commune was arrested at his home in Ratanakkiri’s O’Yadav district on Friday.

Provincial deputy police chief Phen Dina said yesterday that 27-year- old truck driver Buth Rem, along with 10 other accomplices, had attempted to steal more than 30 large bags of garments from a Top Fame Garments Ltd shipping container he was driving to Preah Sihanouk province on December 2. All but Rem were arrested that day during a joint operation launched by authorities.

“After the 10 people were arrested, we asked them for Rem’s name and address. We then contacted Ratanakkiri provincial authorities and with their cooperation, arrested Rem on Friday,” said Sok Khemarin, chief of the Ministry of Interior’s penal police department.

“The suspect has been handed to police forces at the Ministry of Interior to be sent to Kampong Speu Provincial Court for legal measures to be taken,” Dina said.

Representatives from the company could not be reached for comment.