Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Garment workers protest at Ministry

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Workers protest outside Ministry of Land against garment factory Universal Apparel Cambodia's decision to suspend union leaders yesterday in Phnom Penh. SINEAR

Garment workers protest at Ministry

About a thousand workers from the Southland garment factory yesterday protested outside the Ministry of Labour to demand intervention from the authorities to force the company to reinstate 10 unionists suspended from work after a strike began earlier this week.

The unionists were suspended on Wednesday after more than 1,500 workers from the Phnom Penh factory walked out after a disagreement about arranging time off to vote in Sunday’s commune election.

Speaking at the ministry yesterday, worker Hun Sreyov said the 10 Collective Union Movement of Workers (CUMW) members who were suspended were not behind the decision to strike.

“I came to the protest today because I want the 10 union reps to resume work as these unionists were not involved in the worker protest,” Sreyov said.

Sreyov, 32, said workers had disagreed with a deal struck by the company and another union, the Cambodia Union Federation, to deduct three annual leave days in exchange for allowing workers to take off a day before and after Sunday’s vote in order to travel to their home communes.

The workers’ proposal to work on a public holiday later this month, and to receive a half day’s pay for Monday, was rejected by the company.

The factory, representatives of which could not be reached yesterday, on Wednesday sought and received an order from the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for employees to return to work within 48 hours, with the exception of the 10 suspended union representatives.

Toun Saren, CUMW secretary general, urged the Labour Minister to intervene and resolve the problem.

Contact author: Yon Sineat
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Ieng Moly on war, corruption, and working with Son San

Ieng Moly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

Have new rules kept political parties in check?

The election campaign season in Cambodia lasts for 15 days and allows political candidates to promote their policies.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters during a CNRP campaign rally yesterday in Prey Veng province. Facebook

CPP’s political grudge? Purported memo suggests cutting funds to CNRP-aligned communes

Opposition leader Kem Sokha yesterday visited Kandal’s Sa’ang and Koh Thom districts, where his party won large at Sunday’s commune elections, mock

Police officials attempt to make their way through a protest by workers against Universal Apparel Cambodia yesterday in Phnom Penh.

Union reps suspended after more than a thousand strike in election day pay row

Ten union representatives were yesterday suspended from the Southland garment factory in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district after more than a thous