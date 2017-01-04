Garment workers strike after leader fired for founding union

More than 100 Sinosky Hejun Garment Co Ltd workers went on strike for four hours yesterday to request that the company allow their leader to come back to work after he was fired last month for creating a union.

Mom Seak, president of the Khmer Union Federation of Workers Spirit, said the workers were demanding that Kim Chetra be allowed to return to work since he was fired unjustly.

“The company fired their leader, who had just created a union at the factory,” he said, adding that the union had been organised to help workers experiencing problems.

“It looks like the company discriminates against unions,” he added.

The Chinese-owned garment factory, located in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district, produces clothing such as pants, shirts, shorts and tank-tops. No company representative could be reached for comment yesterday.

Srey Na, one of the 141 workers employed at the company, said workers were hoping their union leader would return to work.

“He is very active in helping workers,” she said. “Workers chose him to be the union leader.”

Na added that Chetra also needed a job to support his family.