Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Gas explosion kills child, injures parents in Phnom Penh

Dos Chandy, one of the three victims of a gas explosion, is treated at Preah Kossamak Hospital yesterday in Phnom Penh.
Dos Chandy, one of the three victims of a gas explosion, is treated at Preah Kossamak Hospital yesterday in Phnom Penh. Hong Menea

Gas explosion kills child, injures parents in Phnom Penh

A gas leak at a house in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district yesterday caused an explosion that killed a 7-month-old girl and injured her parents, according to local authorities.

Speaking from his hospital bed yesterday, the father, Dos Chandy, 27, said that the child, Dos Dinika, was on a hammock near him when he was refilling a gas bottle from a larger tank, while the mother, Sun Somaly, 25, was doing laundry in the bathroom. Detecting a leak from the connecting tube, he rushed to turn off the tap but before he could reach it, flames filled the room. He added that neighbours, upon seeing the fire, helped to put it out.

“The tube broke and gas was leaking, but there was no flame nearby. [Perhaps] the gas caught fire itself. At the time, I was burned all over my body and I was shocked, so I rushed out and could not go back to help my baby ... I did not know whether she was dead or alive,” he said.

Chandy, who runs a gas-filling business, was helping relatives refill their tanks on the day of the incident. According to Dr Say Bunvoadth, head of cosmetology at Preah Kossamak Hospital, Chandy suffered burns to 63 percent of his body surface area, while Somaly suffered burns to 30 percent.

He added that burn injuries, despite appearing to be external, can be serious as they can cause internal damage. “The patient’s condition changes all the time, so [we] cannot tell if it is serious or not. However, if [Chandy] pulls through over the next two days, he will be alright,” Bunvoadth said.

Contact author: Kim Sarom
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.