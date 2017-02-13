Officials carry the 200 kg gaur that was killed by a poacher in Kulen Promtep Wildlife Sanctuary in Siem Reap province on Saturday night. Photo supplied.

Gaur poached in Siem Reap

A poaching case bust in Kulen Prom-Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Siem Reap’s Svay Leu district on Saturday night led to the discovery of a dead male gaur weighing about 200 kilograms by provincial environment authorities, though no one was arrested, authorities said yesterday.

According to Siem Reap agriculture department chief Tea Kimsoth, the officials chanced upon the group of three to five poachers after investigating a gunshot they had heard.

“They told the poachers to put down the gun. But they did not do so; instead they fired one shot to the air and ran away in the forest. It was at night, so the officials could not pursue them to arrest them, and brought the animal to their office in Svay Leu district to continue investigating,” he said.

He said they were awaiting orders from the minister on how to deal with the animal, but he added that it would likely be burned, though the skin may be kept.

Other officials reached yesterday said they did not know about the case, and Nuon Muny, newly-appointed chief of the provincial environment department, could not be reached for comment.