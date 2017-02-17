Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Girl, 5, loses arm after axe assault by relative

Girl, 5, loses arm after axe assault by relative

A domestic dispute in Svay Rieng on Wednesday left a girl, 5, with an amputated arm and her 63-year-old grandmother in critical condition.

Romeas Hek district police chief Som Samol said that suspect Kong Kosal, 28, was drunk when he had an argument with his wife who, following a physical altercation, ran away with their daughter.

When Kosal’s aunt confronted him about beating his wife, he attacked her with the axe, along with her granddaughter.

“Because of where the incident took place, police were very far away, so by the time we arrived, the suspect had already run away. We are working very actively to find the man, [but] we have not found the suspect yet,” Samol said.

James McCabe, director of NGO the Child Protection Unit (CPU), said the body is assisting in the investigation, calling the attack “brutal, as a weapon was used which resulted in a girl’s arm getting amputated”.

According to McCabe, there were 23 cases of child homicide last year. Just last week, an 11-year-old girl in Koh Kong province was killed by strangulation after being raped by her uncle.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields. Established in September 2015, SM Waypoint now has seven drone pilots, two sales staff and two accountants. Though the company focuses mainly on agricultural projects, the potential uses of the drones are extremely varied, going from measuring exact land height for building drainage systems to finding the most suitable location for special economic zones (SEZs) or factories.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern