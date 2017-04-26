Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Government meets with Laos

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Interior Minister Sar Kheng (right) shakes hands with Laos Minister of Public Security Somkeo Silavong after a meeting on border security yesterday in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied

Government meets with Laos

Minister of Interior Sar Kheng and Laotian Minister of Public Security Somkeo Silavong yesterday reaffirmed their commitment to increasing cooperation and security along their common border, despite recent standoffs between soldiers on each side due to a contentious road being built along the frontier.

Lao soldiers have attempted to stop Cambodian engineers from building the road through three undemarcated areas before soldiers on both sides decided to back down for the Khmer New Year holiday. Nonetheless, a military construction crew has continued to build the road.

Despite the backdrop of the border showdown, National Police spokesman Kirth Chantharith played down recent events, saying the meeting is an annual event and that the road project did not come up.

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Interior Minister Sar Kheng after the confrontation of the disputed border yesterday in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied

“In short, we have evaluated that forces of the two countries, especially the police force, have cooperated well in keeping security and order along the border,” he said.

Chantharith said both sides had also exchanged information on cross-border crimes, including drug trafficking.

The apparent skirting of the road issue at the meeting by the two countries surprised one border police officer, who requested anonymity given that the confrontation is ongoing and that both sides are staging patrols along the border.

Stung Treng’s provincial military commander, Svay Nhan, however, maintained the situation along the border was calm.

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.