Government names and shames late traffic fine payers

The Interior Ministry’s Department of Public Order has made public a list of 400 Traffic Law violators, warning that if the offenders fail to pay their fines, the authorities will forward their names to court for legal procedures.

The list, issued on January 25, states that “all vehicle owners have to pay the fine within 15 days of the announcement being released, and in the case they do not come and pay the fine, the names will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court prosecutor”.

Public order department director Run Roth Veasna explained that the list is meant to remind Traffic Law violators to pay their fines after neglecting them for a 90-day period.

Director of the Institute for Road Safety Ear Chariya said he believed the list could encourage cooperation with traffic laws, but noted that “the courts are often too busy and don’t pay attention. It might take a very long time.”

Still, the list has prompted some drivers to take the law more seriously, even if spotty enforcement has bred confusion.

“In September, I forgot to close the back of my truck and the police charged me 50,000 riel [about $12.50],” said truck driver Nam Sophal, whose name appears on the list, and who had thought the matter was settled after he paid a bribe on the spot. “I gave them 20,000 riel, they gave me a bill and I thought it was finished. But it’s OK, I will pay the fine.”