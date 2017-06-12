Search form

James Ricketson, 68, seen flying a drone at the CNRP rally earlier this month in Phnom Penh_FRESH NEWS
Government still mum over arrested Australian filmmaker

Cambodian officials yesterday remained tight-lipped on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Australian filmmaker James Ricketson, who was charged with gathering information prejudicial to national defence on Friday.

If found guilty, Ricketson, 68, could face between five and 10 years in prison under Article 446 of the Cambodian Penal Code, which involves “receiving or collecting information, processes, objects, documents, computerised data or files, with a view to supplying them to a foreign state or its agents, which are liable to prejudice the national defence”.

Lou Rabo, an immigration police officer, confirmed Ricketson was sent to Prey Sar prison on June 9 and that Ricketson had requested that the Phnom Penh Municipal Court provide him a lawyer, although court spokesman Ly Sophanna declined to say if Ricketson had yet received legal counsel.

Rabo said he could not comment on what information Ricketson had gathered, which foreign state Ricketson planned to share it with or why it was detrimental to Cambodia’s national security, saying the case was now before the investigating judge. National Police and the Cybercrime Department could not be reached yesterday.

Ricketson was arrested on June 3, a day after he was spotted flying a drone at an opposition rally. He was held for almost a week before charges were laid.

While several tourists have been arrested for flying drones after a 2015 ban, all were released after a brief detention.

The Australian Embassy said it had provided consular assistance to Ricketson, but declined to comment further due to privacy obligations.

Contact authors: Niem Chheng and Erin Handley
Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Moly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

Already looking ahead to 2018, Prime Minister Hun Sen has told his Cambodian People’s Party that had Sunday’s commune elections been a national ele

Sunday’s election day saw a handful of CNRP voters temporarily detained, 12 independent election observers illegally booted from their polling stations and soldiers seemingly stationed in communes with tight races in order to sway the vote in the ruling party’s favour. But the irregularities, while concerning, were a far cry from those seen at 2013’s national poll, which saw a riot in Phnom Penh, voters chased from polling stations, widespread voter list problems and registration rates exceeding 125 percent in some provinces – not to mention a yearlong opposition boycott of parliament over disputed results.