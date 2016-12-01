Governor says Phnom Penh cops breed ‘resentment’

Phnom Penh Governor Pa Socheatvong has called on traffic police to “change their behaviour” following a meeting with officers and National Police chief Neth Savoeun on Tuesday.

Cambodia’s new Traffic Law – which came into force at the beginning of this year – had sought to clean up the previously graft-ridden system of traffic fines, though Socheatvong’s remarks indicated that work remains to be done.

“I request that the authorities change their behaviour regarding fines to comply with the law,” Socheatvong wrote in a Facebook post, adding that the actions of police cause “resentment” among residents.

Ty Long, deputy director of traffic at the Ministry of Interior, yesterday acknowledged that some traffic police officers threaten citizens for money while others simply pocket fines without issuing invoices.

“We are trying to restore the reputation of the Phnom Penh traffic police,” Long said. “Because we found out about such irregularities, we called for a meeting to take action to ensure that all station chiefs educate their subordinates.”

Long also called on city residents to demand invoices so that officers must account for the money paid.