Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Gov’t plans crackdown on illegal fishing

Gov’t plans crackdown on illegal fishing

Interior Minister Sar Kheng has said he plans to use speedboats and a helicopter to patrol the Tonle Sap lake in an effort to crack down on illegal fishing.

Last week, Kheng also asked provincial officials to closely monitor illegal fishing activities. “We have asked a lot of people to cut their [illegal] fishing, but in the end, we didn’t crack down,” he said, adding that he was serious this time around.

“There is a need to use the marines to patrol . . . we have just now asked the royal government for speedboats,” he said.

A helicopter will also be used to patrol frequently, he added.

The ministry last month also announced the formation of a working group to tackle this issue. Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak declined to comment.

Om Savath, executive director of the Fisheries Action Coalition Team, said it’s a “good thing” if the government is taking the issue seriously.

However, he added that a lot of the illegal fishing takes place at night and that a crackdown wouldn’t be an “easy” task.

“The government should co-operate with grassroots-level organisations to take quick action,” he said.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY YESENIA AMARO

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".