Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Groups discuss impact of upcoming Laos dam

NGO Forum Director Tek Vannara speaks to the press about Laos’s Pak Beng dam yesterday in Phnom Penh.
NGO Forum Director Tek Vannara speaks to the press about Laos’s Pak Beng dam yesterday in Phnom Penh. Heng Chivoan

Groups discuss impact of upcoming Laos dam

A coalition of youth and community groups yesterday held a meeting in Phnom Penh to discuss the controversial Pak Beng dam in Laos, issuing a request for its construction to be halted until after an impact assessment expected from the Mekong River Committee (MRC) is released.

Tek Vannara, director of NGO Forum, which represents 52 local and international groups, said the request to halt construction had been submitted to the MRC and the Lao government.

“The development of the Pak Beng dam is a project that will affect the fishing industry and livelihood of the people who are living at the lower and upper parts of Mekong River,” said Im Sophat, a representative of Cambodian Volunteers for Society, after the NGO Forum meeting.

The study is due to be released at the end of this year and is meant to be a basin-wide assessment of all hydropower dams, irrigation and even climate change. Past impact assessments issued by the MRC have been criticised for not addressing the cumulative effects of building multiple dams.

The committee this month held its final stakeholder meeting on the Pak Beng dam, and is set to meet again next week to conclude the consultation process and allow construction to begin.

The MRC, which itself has no power to halt dam construction, could not be reached.

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc