Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Guides cry foreigner foul

Tourists take photos as a tour guide explains wall carvings at Siem Reap’s Bayon Temple earlier this year.
Tourists take photos as a tour guide explains wall carvings at Siem Reap’s Bayon Temple earlier this year. Heng Chivoan

Guides cry foreigner foul

An increasing number of foreign tour guides travelling to Angkor Wat with groups from abroad are costing Cambodian guides jobs and violating the law, a group of Siem Reap-based guides complained to the Ministry of Tourism yesterday.

According to a 2009 sub-decree, all package tours arriving from other countries must hire Cambodian guides trained by the ministry.

Khiev Thy, president of Angkor Tour Guide Assn, which represents more than 1,000 guides, said a growing number of Russian, Chinese and Vietnamese guides ignored this decree.

“These guides . . . do not have licences. We are worried [they] do not clearly understand Cambodian history, and it affects Cambodian guides’ incomes heavily,” he said, adding that at least 100 guides have seen their livelihoods affected.

Groups spend an average of $30 to $50 per day when hiring local guides, Thy said.

Bun Then was among the guides concerned about his income. “If the ministry does not take action over this anarchy, Cambodian guides will lose their income and jobs,” he said.

Ngov Seng Kak, director of the Siem Reap tourism department, said the government was working on the issue.

Contact author: Sen David
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".