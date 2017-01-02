Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Guilty verdict in lawyer’s bribery case

Guilty verdict in lawyer’s bribery case

A lawyer on Friday was found guilty and sentenced to five years in jail – with three of those suspended – for attempting to bribe a judge.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court presiding judge Svay Tonh found Pich Ratana, 43, guilty under Article 518 of the criminal code, but gave the lawyer 30 days to appeal.

Liv Sovann, one of five defense attorneys representing Ratana, maintained his client had not attempted to bribe a judge, arguing that the money was meant to secure bail for clients and any other possible use was merely theoretical.

“The money, itself, was for bail. In case the judge didn’t agree on bail, he only thought about the alternative,” Sovann said. “So, it is a thinking stage, not an offense stage . . . The law doesn’t punish anyone when nothing has been committed.”

Ratana was arrested on May 31 at the Olympic Stadium by Anti-Corruption Unit officers after showing up with $5,000 cash received from his client Sang Sary to secure bail for her and her husband, Pam Sokna.

The couple, in jail over a case involving a plot of land, filed the corruption complaint against Ratana.

Contact author: Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".