Hike in Tuol Sleng and National Museum ticket prices held off until July

Tourists walk past the National Museum building in Phnom Penh, where a planned price increase has been delayed. Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has agreed to delay scheduled entry fee increases at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and the National Museum until July, in response to complaints from businesses that cater to tourists.

In a letter issued late last month and obtained yesterday, the ministry agrees to postpone the increases – from $5 to $10 at the National Museum and $3 to $5 at Tuol Sleng – which were originally slated for January.

The decision to delay the price increase came after the Cambodian Association of Travel Agents wrote a letter to the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts underlining their inability to adapt in such a short period of time.

“To delay the price increase for both museums is good because we already plan and sent our package tours to our customers,” said Sreat Mom Sophear, CEO of Sophiya Travel & Tours, who only learned of the reprieve this week.

Long Pinna Serivath, director general of administration and finance at the Ministry of Culture, said officials “discussed it with the Ministry of Finance and we delayed the ticket price increase . . . [giving] them six months to prepare”.

