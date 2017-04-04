Prime Minister Hun Sen cuts the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Hun Sen Boulevard, assisted by ING Holdings’ Chairman Lok Oknha Ing Bun Hoaw.

Hun Sen Boulevard opens to traffic

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen officially opened the eponymous Hun Sen Boulevard in southern Phnom Penh yesterday, marking an important next step in the development of the capital’s transport infrastructure.

The 9,160-metre road connects Street 271 in the north with National Road 2 to the south, and is intended to greatly help ease traffic congestion in the city’s south. Hun Sen Boulevard is part of the municipality’s 2035 Phnom Penh Master Plan, which aims to improve resident’s living conditions as the capital continues to expand and develop.

“This is yet another achievement for the Kingdom of Cambodia, in general, and specifically for the residents of Phnom Penh and Kandal province. I am really delighted to see that the authorities of Phnom Penh and Kandal province, and ING Holdings have put great effort into making this achievement which can be regarded as one of the landmark achievements in Cambodia,” the Prime Minister said.

At 60 metres wide, the boulevard is now the largest road in Phnom Penh.

“This road makes it easy for the residents in Phnom Penh and in Kandal, as well as those living in the southern part of Phnom Penh for their travels to the likes of Takeo and Kampot [provinces],” he added.

Spearheaded by ING Holdings, the boulevard runs north to south through the 2,572-hectare ING City development, and required the construction of two bridges. Built on land reclaimed from the Choeung Ek wetlands, the southern expansion to Phnom Penh is planned to address a number of issues plaguing property in the city – namely the lack of adequate transport access and poor local provision of facilities.

Moha Obasak Lim Chhun receiving a medal from Prime Minister Hun Sen in recognition of his involvement

Stresses to Phnom Penh’s road network are becoming increasingly apparent as rising vehicle ownership continues to see more motorbikes and cars contribute to ever-worsening traffic, and careful planning is required to ensure that new construction is integrated with existing infrastructure.

ING City commenced the development of its master plan in 2007, designed by renowned Singaporean infrastructure and urban development consultancy firm Surbana Jurong Pte. Ltd., with the subsequent 2011 ‘Smart City’ feasibility study by Yachiyo Engineering and Hitachi from Japan, which led to the 2014 approval of the master plan by the Phnom Penh municipality.

Upon the commencement of the ING City master plan design, Daun Penh Construction, in consultation with Australian-based SMEC, began studying and planning for Hun Sen Boulevard, and the two sister boulevards in 2008 with a strong focus on the roads’ entrances and exits at key locations.

Construction by Daun Penh Construction started in 2011, with all three roads meeting the highest international quality standards for their seamless connection with Phnom Penh’s road network, including to the Phnom Penh Ring Road 2 and Phnom Penh International Airport.

Singapore’s Tropic Planners & Landscape are designing the landscaping for the three boulevards to ensure a seamless design throughout.

The three boulevards will complement the network of roads and bridges that act as arteries across ING City and connect with the city’s existing road network to reduce congestion and allow faster, safer and more pleasant commuting.

Phnom Penh governor Pa Socheatevong spoke of the significance of Hun Sen Boulevard.

Hun Sen Boulevard, as seen from above, connects road 271 in southern Phnom Penh with National Road 2.

“The official inauguration of the biggest road today is not only evidence of acknowledging and supporting local investment through public-private partnership model, but also reflects another success of policy implementation and strategic leadership that responds to the actual national development needs,” he told the assembled guests.

Taking inspiration from the Garden City Movement – a trend in urban planning that emphasises integrated communities – ING City is intended to seamlessly blend residences, facilities and business into self-contained surroundings, and will provide all of the amenities required to live, work and socialise in a safe, peaceful and enjoyable environment surrounded by greenery and 505 hectares of lakes and canals.

ING City is Cambodia’s largest development project and includes the three Phnom Penh districts of Meanchey, Dangkor, Chamkarmon, and Kandal province’s Takhmao district.

The project is split into four phases of development, with each featuring a range of different developments and facilities.

These include low, medium and high-rise buildings for residential, office, retail, hotel and mixed use – as well as provision for developing hospitals and clinics, schools, entertainment centres, conference, exhibition and wedding venues, conservation areas, and public green spaces.

Phase one is underway featuring a wide variety of developments, including the recently opened Mercedes-Benz Showroom and Service Center near the northern end of Hun Sen Boulevard.

Adjacent to this is the new campus for the International School of Phnom Penh (ISPP), which boasts a competition-grade swimming pool, gymnasium, education facilities and multiple outdoor playing fields.

Completion of the gated Villa Town community, located next to ISPP, which contains 214 properties over six hectares, ranging from four-bedroom shop houses to six-bedroom luxury villas, is expected in May.

Other phase one developments are awaiting commencement, including a seven-hall wedding venue by H&K Asset Management, and a multi-sport complex, with both expected to be operational by the end of 2018. In 2019, a 1,800-student international school built by H&K Education Centre in collaboration with Tenby International School’s Malaysia is planned to be opened for classes.

With the opening of Hun Sen Boulevard, the future of the sustainable and integrated development of Phnom Penh surges one step forward. Passing through the heart of ING City, users will witness the southern growth of the city as it continues to adapt to the changing needs and expectations of its residents.