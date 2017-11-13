Prime Minister Hun Sen and US President Donald Trump pose for a photograph last night during a gala dinner at the ongoing Asean Summit in Manila. Facebook Huy Vannak

Hun Sen seen with Trump, Trudeau and other leaders at Asean meet

Prime Minister Hun Sen pressed the flesh with world leaders – including US President Donald Trump – at the 31st Asean Summit in Manila yesterday, though details of the encounters and the Kingdom’s participation in the rest of the summit remained scant yesterday.

Yesterday evening, photographs emerged of the premier smiling alongside Trump, who is flashing a thumbs-up, despite months of Cambodian officials – including Hun Sen himself – accusing the US of seeking to topple the government.

It remained unclear whether Trump would attend a bilateral meeting with Hun Sen. The US Embassy declined to comment yesterday, and the US mission to Asean could not be reached. An Asean representative declined to comment.

The premier was also photographed in seemingly friendly encounters with Canada’s Justin Trudeau and India’s Narendra Modi. According to the premier’s Facebook page, he attended bilateral meetings with Laos and Russia yesterday. The Manila summit ends on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Chum Sounry could not be reached.