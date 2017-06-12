Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks to students at an event yesterday in Phnom Penh. Facebook

Hun Sen’s nephews get promotions in police force

Two nephews of Prime Minister Hun Sen who work in Cambodia’s police force have been promoted, documents signed by the premier show.

Separate royal decrees from April, circulated online, announce that Nim Chantana, a deputy chief in the National Police’s Penal Crime Unit, has been elevated from a one-star general to a two-star general, while Nim Pisei, who is also in the National Police, has advanced from lieutenant colonel to full colonel.

Reached yesterday, Chantana said he was surprised by the promotion but dismissed any notion of favouritism.

“I will continue to work hard for the people and our leaders,” he said.

Both men, however, have previously brushed up against the other side of the law.

Chantana was arrested along with his brother Nhim Sophea in 2003 after the pair were among a group that crashed during a drag race and then fired an AK-47 at bystanders, killing three. Sophea was initially convicted of the shooting but was cleared on appeal.

In 1999, Pisei was charged with illegal weapons use and causing injury to two people outside a nightclub.