Incitement charge comes 3 years later

A self-identified CNRP supporter and manager of the I Love Cambodia Hot News II Facebook page has been charged with incitement and summonsed to court for questioning over an unspecified 2013 incident, the details of which he says have yet to be revealed to him.

Investigating judge Yin Saroeun issued the summons for Oun Vansak on January 10 for questioning related to the charge of “incitement to discriminate”. The crime was reportedly committed in August 2013, just weeks after the controversial national election that sparked protests and accusations of vote-rigging.

According to the summons, Vansak is ordered to appear for questioning on the morning of February 17. Failing to appear is grounds for arrest.

Vansak, told The Post that he had received the summons only yesterday and hasn’t been told how exactly he broke the law, while acknowledging he has criticised government on Facebook over a range of issues including land disputes and corruption since 2013.

“I think this may be considered as politically motivated,” Vasnak said. “I wrote and criticised the government related to border issues and some corruption issues.”

Incitement to discriminate is classified under Cambodian law as a misdemeanor, with a statute of limitations of five years.

He added that he plans to seek legal advice but had not yet done so.